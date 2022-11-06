Not Available

The Balloon

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nikkatsu Corporation

Haruki Murakami (Masayuki Mori), once lionized as a master painter, is now the president of a thriving camera company where his son Keikichi (Tatsuya Mihashi) is also employed as one of the department heads. His daughter Tamako (Izumi Ashikawa) has suffered from a fragile constitution ever since she contracted polio as a little girl, and spends much of the time secluded in her room where she immerses herself in her drawings. At the funeral of Haruki's former teacher, he and his wife are reunited with the teacher's son, Masataka Tsuzuki (Hiroshi Nihon'yanagi), who had been wandering between Shanghai, Singapore and Paris, but now manages a nightclub. When Keikichi pays a visit to the nightclub with his lover, earnest widow Kumiko Yamana (Michiyo Aratama), Masataka introduces them to the club's chanteuse Mikiko Mikihara (Mie Kitahara), with whom Keikichi begins a relationship that will affect the lives of everyone around him.

Cast

Michiyo AratamaKumiko Yamana
Hiroshi ChôSecretary (as Susumu Uemura)
Mie Kitahara
Tatsuya Mihashi
Masayuki Mori
Hiroshi Nihon'yanagi

