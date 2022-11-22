The Baltic Love

Not Available

Lost love and politics: three episodes from three Baltic nations. In Estonia a political prisoner leaves the jail, only to discover that his best friend had stolen his girl. In Latvia a Russian soldier has a Latvian girlfriend. Her Latvian friends accept her boyfriend. But other Russian soldiers use coarse violence against them, even threatening to rape the girl. The couple realise that they cannot continue their relation. In Lithuania an old priest had spent 15 years in Siberia and may still be secretly watched by the police. His nephew is a priest student but he will accept if the nephew decides not to become a priest. And – the nephew and an Estonian stripper fall in deep love. The couple sleep together and agree to meet at the railway station the next morning. But when the student comes home his uncle has died. With great pain he abandons the girl and take care of his uncle's body. On the train the girl weeps because of her lost love. - Written by Max Scharnberg, Stockholm, Sweden