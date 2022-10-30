1946

The Bamboo Blonde

  • War
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 14th, 1946

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

A pilot of a B 29 meets Louise Anderson, a singer in a New York nightclub. He falls in love with her, but he had to leave next day for action in the Pacific. He lets paint her picture on his bomber, the "Bamboo Blonde" and becomes a hero with his crew sinking a Japanese battleship and shooting down a Japanese fighter wing. Back in New York, he leaves his fiancée and engages him to Louise.

Cast

Frances LangfordLouise Anderson
Ralph EdwardsEddie Clark
Russell WadePatrick Ransom, Jr.
Iris AdrianMontana Jones
Richard MartinJim Wilson
Jane GreerEileen Sawyer

View Full Cast >

Images