A girl named Susie goes to an amusement park and are greeted by a couple of costumed tour guides, The Banana Splits who take her on a tour of the park. In another realm a witch sees Susie and wants to make her a witch so she lures her into her realm. The Splits follow her and discover a world of magic. They try to rescue Susie from the witch and are aided by a couple of bickering wizards, Hocus and Pocus.