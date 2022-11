Not Available

Robin Hood's swashbuckling son (Cornel Wilde) comes to the rescue when England's boy-king is captured by the evil, power-hungry William of Pembroke (Henry Daniell). Co-directed by George Sherman and Henry Levin, this 1946 film also stars Anita Louise, Jill Esmond, Edgar Buchanan, Russell Hicks, Lloyd Corrigan, Maurice Tauzin, Eva Moore, John Abbott, Ray Teal and Ian Wolfe.