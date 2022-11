Not Available

Guy Madison has a high old time as a would be feudal baron in the Wild West. No one is willing to stand up to Madison and his henchmen, no one that is, except mild-mannered inventor Tom Bosley. It seems that Bosley has welded together a robot gunslinger, whom he calls "The Bang Bang Kid". Only trouble is, the "Kid" breaks down at the darnedest times. The film goes off in too many directions, but generally delivers the goods laugh-wise. (Source: SWDB)