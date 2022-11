Not Available

Live concert of the Bangles at the Syria Mosque Arena, Pittsburgh, recorded December 13, 1986 Playlist: 01 - Let It Go 02 - Restless 03 - Walking Down Your Street 04 - James 05 - Going Down To Liverpool 06 - He¦s Got A Secret 07 - September Gurls 08 - If She Knew What She Wants 09 - Return Post 10 - Live 11 - In A Different Light 12 - I Want You 13 - Angels Don't Fall In Love 14 - Hero Takes A Fall 15 - Manic Monday 16 - Walk Like An Egyptian