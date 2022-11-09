The Banker's Daughters

Not Available

A criminal gang conspire to rob the home of a wealthy banker and his two daughters. To do so, they first lure the banker from his home, then have a trunk containing one of the gang delivered there, where it is taken into the daughters’ dressing-room. One daughter, at her mirror, sees the trunk begin to open, and, using her small cousin as a messenger, warns her sister of their danger. The younger daughter telephones the police, and only after some difficulty persuades them to come to their rescue. The police arrive after the robbers have broken into the house, but succeed in overpowering and capturing them.