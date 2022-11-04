1944

The Barber of Seville

  • Animation

Release Date

April 20th, 1944

Studio

Walter Lantz Productions

Woody is standing outside the Seville Barber Shop looking at the ads. Wanting a "victory haircut", he decides to enter the shop only to find the owner has stepped out for a physical. Woody decides to cut his own hair ("I cut my own teeth") but unfortunately is mistaken for the owner when two other customers enter, one an Indian who wants a quick shampoo and the other, a construction worker who wants "the whole works" and, unfortunately, gets it.

Cast

Ben HardawayWoody Woodpecker (voice)
Kent RogersWoody Woodpecker (voice)
Mel BlancWoody Woodpecker (voice)

