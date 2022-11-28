Not Available

The bare life draws us into a hallucinating journey: from the incandescent set of a city under lockdown, with the rare survivors wandering aimlessly, to a hospital where the nurses and the patients carrying the virus are applying a daily ritual of life and death gestures. Antoine d’Agata transforms these opaque spaces into a theatre of shadows, freed from all pretences of reality, and obliterates the very surface of things, the skin of beings and the skin of the world, only to better reveal its tragic dimension.