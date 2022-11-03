The Barefoot Battalion

Not Available

The story of a besieged country in wartime and the effect of such on the children. Told in flashback by a young man after the war, he tells how he and his orphaned sister can barely subsist and he has become a petty thief. He comes across a group of boys, the "Barefoot Batallion", who steal food from the Germans and distribute it to the needy and destitute of the city. The boys take pity on the brother and sister and let the two join them. In addition to their work of stealing food and provisions, they also hide and eventually smuggle an American aviator out of the country