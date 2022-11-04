The Barefooted Young

Not Available

Jo Doo-soo (Shin Seong-il), a member of a gang, comes across and helps Joanna (Um Aing-ran), a college student who is about to have her handbag robbed by the bullies on her way home. Joanna is a diplomat's daughter and living the life of the upper class; whereas, Jo Doo-soo wastes his days serving the gang. Attracted to one another because of their opposite lives, Doo-soo and Joanna quickly fall in love. Being a devout Christian, Joanna believes that if only Doo-soo changed his thoughts about the way he lives, he could be a new person and asks her mother to help Doo-soo find a place to work. However, Joanna's mother is strongly opposed to Joanna dating Doo-soo and tries to send her to her father in the U.S. At this, Joanna goes on a trip with Doo-soo to a rural area. There, they find an old stable where they commit suicide together.