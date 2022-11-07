Not Available

Al-Hajiz (The Barrier), the movie deals with social and emotional barriers imposed upon individuals by society and also with those that the individual imposes upon himself. The characters in the movie lack the ability to communicate with each other and therefore, fail to understand their own emotions. Hence, they fail to maintain healthy relationships with each other because of the lack of love amongst them. This failure is attributed to the surrounding environment that dose not allow for healthy relationships to grow and prosper.