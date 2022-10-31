The Bartered Bride

Not Available

Bohemia in the 19th century, stage-coach driver Hans, loves the mayor's daughter Marie, but she is promised Wenzel, the son of another wealthy farmer. Marie refuses to marry Wenzel because of Hans, but the marriage arranger tries to "buy" Marie from Hans. But when Wenzel tells Hans, that he doesn't want to marry Marie, either, because he loves circus director Brummel's daughter, Hans decides to accept the offer of money for not interferring in the relations of Hans and Marie. But when Marie hears about this, she doesn't want to see Hans again.