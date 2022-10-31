The Baseballs: Strings 'n' Stripes Live

Not Available

When The Baseballs released their debut album Strike! in 2009 no one could have predicted that it was destined for massive success throughout Europe and beyond. The album achieved a phenomenal 4x platinum in Finland, platinum in Sweden, Norway and Holland, double platinum in Switzerland, and gold in the UK, Germany and Austria. The Baseballs have now sold over 1 million albums worldwide. Strings 'n' Stripes Live captures The Baseballs at their best, performing fan favourites such as Umbrella and Chasing Cars.