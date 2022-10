Not Available

In his Mangwon-dong basement art studio, a media artist Song Hojun dreams of making a satellite and shooting it out to space. He wants to make his dream real through OSSI(Open Source Satellite Initiative) movement. He tries to build a BIY satellite, and to sell 10,000 T-shirts for the 100 million won budget. His seemingly reckless and utterly ambitious project begins. Would his dream become real?