The Basics of Model Railroad Wiring with Bruce Chubb

The control of a model railroad can be simple or complex. Bruce Chubb will show you how to wire the average model railroad. Getting the power to the track and the correct rail is the first hurdle. Then Bruce has some pointers on eliminating the track power gremlins. Good mechanical contact and clean materials make soldering easier. Good train performance depends on using the right size wire for the job. Running two trains at once is not hard. Bruce shows you how to hook up the toggles and the power packs, and how to operate the toggles. His suggestions make finding block boundaries easy. Bruce helps you overcome the problem of turning trains. He shows you how to wire a reverse loop for dual cab control. Then he explains a way to make the turntable bridge act as its own reversing switch.