Not Available

The Basque Ball: Skin Against Stone

  • Documentary
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Alicia Produce

The film's purported intention is to create a bridge between the different political positions that coexist, sometimes violently, in the Basque Country. In order to do so, Medem edits the interviews giving a sense of dialogue between parties that refused to sit down and talk. Due to its lack of contextualization, the film may be hard to understand to audiences without previous knowledge of the Basque problem—it is obviously a film designed to be viewed by Spanish audiences, or people familiar with the issues.

Cast

Ione HernándezHerself - Interviewer
Maider OleagaHerself - Interviewer
Alec ReidHimself - Irish Priest
Arnaldo OtegiHimself - Politician / Ex-ETA Member
Bernardo AtxagaHimself - Writer
Carlos GaraikoetxeaHimself - Politician

