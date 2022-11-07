1974

The Bat People

  • Horror

Release Date

January 14th, 1974

Studio

American International Pictures

Dr. John Beck, recently married, decides to take his wife, Cathy, spelunking in Carlsbad Cavern. While there, Dr. Beck, who specializes in bats, is bitten by a fruit bat. He is then, inexplicably, transformed into a vampire bat. While he escapes and seeks help from another doctor, it is clear the treatments are not working. In fact, they are aggravating his condition. Dr. Beck unwittingly goes on a killing spree, catching the attention of Sergeant Ward.

Cast

Marianne McAndrewCathy Beck
Michael PatakiSergeant Ward
Paul CarrDr. Kipling
Arthur SpaceTramp
Pat DelaneyMs. Jax
Stewart MossDr. John Beck

