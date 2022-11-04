Not Available

A bat tells his story. He lives near a Mayan temple in a cave with bats of nine different pitches. His mother cares for him, teaching him to echo for worms. But all is not idyllic: his brother dies learning to fly; not everyone gets along (babies can be attacked by bats of other pitches). After three years, his sexual urge materializes, and he mates with many females. God speaks to him from time to time, giving solace and advice. Drinking water, finding worms, and enjoying sex bring happiness. But extinction may loom for his species, and regardless of his wish to live forever, death does await. - Written by jhailey