Not Available

The Battle for Olympia 2001

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A tremendous feature-length look at the 2001 battle before the Olympia has the contestants demonstrating their most taxing routines and poses. Featured performers: Jay Cutler: Shoulders, Triceps; Claude Groulx: Back, Shoulders; Darrem Charles: Shoulders; Orville Burke: Chest; King Kamali: Back; Craig Titus: Shoulders; Shawn Ray: Chest; Melvin Anthony: Back; Chris Cormier: Chest; Tom Prince: Shoulders; Dennis James: Shoulders; Kevin Levrone: Pose Only; J.D. Dawodu: Biceps; Dexter Jackson : Shoulders, Arms.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images