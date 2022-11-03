The Battle for Olympia 2001

Not Available

A tremendous feature-length look at the 2001 battle before the Olympia has the contestants demonstrating their most taxing routines and poses. Featured performers: Jay Cutler: Shoulders, Triceps; Claude Groulx: Back, Shoulders; Darrem Charles: Shoulders; Orville Burke: Chest; King Kamali: Back; Craig Titus: Shoulders; Shawn Ray: Chest; Melvin Anthony: Back; Chris Cormier: Chest; Tom Prince: Shoulders; Dennis James: Shoulders; Kevin Levrone: Pose Only; J.D. Dawodu: Biceps; Dexter Jackson : Shoulders, Arms.