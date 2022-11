Not Available

This epic depicts the battle between Uesugi Kenshin (Ichikawa Ennosuke) and Takeda Shingen (Okochi Denjiro). The focus of the story is the struggle by the unit leader in charge of the main supply wagons (also played by Ichikawa Ennosuke) and the supply troops (Hasegawa Kazuo among them) to transport materiel to the Uesugi army. To this are added episodes involving an itinerant woman (Yamada Isuzu).