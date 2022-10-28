The Battle of Kosovo

Not Available

Battle of Kosovo (Serbian: Boj na Kosovu) is a 1989 Yugoslav historical drama/war film filmed in Serbia. The film was based on the drama written by poet Ljubomir Simovic. It depicts the historical Battle of Kosovo between Medieval Serbia and the Ottoman Empire which took place on June 15 (according to the Julian calendar, June 28 by the Gregorian calendar) in a field about 5 kilometers northwest of Pristina.