2005

The Baxter

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

April 23rd, 2005

Studio

IFC Films

A man with a "doormat" personality tries standing up for himself for a change in this comedy. Mild mannered tax accountant Elliot Sherman (Michael Showalter) is what he calls a "Baxter": the kind of calm, unexciting fellow who "wears sock garters" and "enjoys raking leaves." Loved by bosses and parents, Elliot is a perfectly nice guy. And that's his problem.

Cast

Elizabeth BanksCaroline Swann
Michelle WilliamsCecil Mills
Justin TherouxBradley Lake
Zak OrthWendall Wimms
Michael Ian BlackEd
Catherine Lloyd BurnsStella

