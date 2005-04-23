The Baxter

A man with a "doormat" personality tries standing up for himself for a change in this comedy. Mild mannered tax accountant Elliot Sherman (Michael Showalter) is what he calls a "Baxter": the kind of calm, unexciting fellow who "wears sock garters" and "enjoys raking leaves." Loved by bosses and parents, Elliot is a perfectly nice guy. And that's his problem.
|Elizabeth Banks
|Caroline Swann
|Michelle Williams
|Cecil Mills
|Justin Theroux
|Bradley Lake
|Zak Orth
|Wendall Wimms
|Michael Ian Black
|Ed
|Catherine Lloyd Burns
|Stella
