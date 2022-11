Not Available

Patricia Woodhouse has been estranged from her sister for quite a few years due to a family feud. Suddenly she receives a letter detailing the sudden death of her sister Susanna Baylock, Patricia returns to pay her respect where she meets Annabel Blair (Susanna's help). Annabel informs Patricia that she has now inherited the Baylock residence, but something isn't right with this house it's harbouring a very old secret, one which Patricia needs to learn before it's too late.