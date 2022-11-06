The Beach Guard in Winter

Not Available

Grown up in an atmosphere of failed marriage of his parents, a young man wants to go his way throughout life. School he finished doesn't give him the opportunity to find a job, so he accepts the position of a beach guard in winter period. He marries the girl he loves, believing that love will prevail over all misfortunes. Soon he realizes that his parents started in that way, but their enthusiasm was destroyed by life problems. His wife abandons him, his father dies and the young man is at fresh start, but this time burdened with bitterness.