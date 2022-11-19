The Beach Nut

Not Available

A crowd gathers at the beach to witness vacationer Wally Walrus thrashing Woody Woodpecker. Wally explains, in flashback, why he is trying to rid himself of Woody... it seems he went to the beach for his day off and, unfortunately, the obnoxious woodpecker had the same idea disrupting Wally's peace and quiet with his antics, even disguising himself as a swami to fool Wally into "finding" him. Back to the present, Wally concludes his story and hurls Woody into the ocean but not without bringing the entire dock down with him, sending Wally and the crowd into the drink themselves!