The Beach of Lost Children

Not Available

Since Mina is sufficiently mentally impaired that her judgement is not all that it might be, in this Moroccan drama her actions are not questioned. She doesn't know what's happening when a taxi driver has sex with her, and she's equally clueless about how she accidentally killed him. However, she does recognize that having a dead body around is a liability, and she buries the taxi driver under a pile of sea salt. When it turns out that she's pregnant, her aged fisherman father and loving stepmother put her in hiding and the stepmother pretends to be the pregnant one, so that when the child is born she can claim it as her own.