The Beards - Live at the Beards Club

Professionally recorded at Adelaide's The Gov in front of a capacity crowd, this fantastic DVD features live tracks plus special features including full band commentary, film clips and a documentary excerpt for The Beards in Alaska. Track Listing: 1. Overture of the Beard. 2. Big Bearded Bruce. 3. No Beard, No Good. 4. Beard Revolution. 5. A Wizard Needs a Beard. 6. Weird Beard. 7. My Baby Left Me for a Man Without a Beard. 8. Beards Across Australia Unite. 9. Shaved Off His Beard. 10. Beard Love. 11. Who Told You To Shave Off Your Beard? 12. It Only Takes a Fortnight to Grow a Decent Beard. 13. Beard Leave. 14. If You're Dad Doesn't Have a Beard, You've Got Two Mums.