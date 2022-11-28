The Bears: Live at The Club Cafe

Not Available

The Bears recorded this DVD live at Club Cafe, an intimate and wired nightclub located in Pittsburgh, PA. Members of The Bears (Adrian Belew, Rob Fetters, Chris Arduser and Bob Nsywonger) chose Club Cafe during their sold-out Car Caught Fire tour as the venue of choice to record the band's first live DVD. Songs from the DVD include many of their fans' favorite songs from the CD Car Caught Fire as well as their first two releases Rise and Shine and The Bears. The DVD also features a cover of King Crimson's 'Red' as well as the classic Raisins track 'Fear Is Never Boring.' The DVD features over 90 minutes of live concert footage in 5.1 Dolby surround sound, as well as intimate interviews with each member of the band talking about their history and song writing.