Bo-ra and her brother, Tae-hun, lose their grandmother they have been living with since their parents’ death. But soon after he gets shocking news that Bo-ra has been kidnapped. The kidnappers plan to use Bo-ra in an online porno and threaten to post it on the web by 10 pm on the following day. Tae-hun embarks on an urgent mission to find his sister and get her back from the kidnappers!