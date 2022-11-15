Not Available

The Beast and the Beauty (Yasuwa minyeo) is a 2005 South Korean romantic-comedy film. It involves voice-actor Dong-gun (Ryu Seung-beom), whose blind girlfriend Hae-ju (Shin Min-a) suddenly receives surgery to regain her eyesight. Having lied to Hae-ju about his appearance, the beastly Dong-gun chooses to undergo extreme measures to change his appearance, while promising Hae-ju that he will return soon. Meanwhile, Hae-ju bumps into the Joon-ha (Kim Kang-woo)—Dong-gun's high school friend whose appearance is how Dong-gun described himself to Hae-ju—and mistakes him for Dong-gun. Hilarity ensues, and Dong-gun finds himself struggling to hold onto the love of the woman he loves.