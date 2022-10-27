Not Available

The Beast Within: Making 'Alien'

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

This made-for-DVD documentary treats horror and science fiction film fans to a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Alien, the terrifying classic about a spaceship crew trapped with a hideous monster that's hunting them one by one. Features interviews with director Ridley Scott and master designer H.R. Giger, as well as with star Sigourney Weaver and other members of the cast and crew, who share their experiences from working on the project and discuss the special efforts that went into bringing it all together.

Cast

Sigourney WeaverHerself
Harry Dean StantonHimself
John HurtHimself
Tom SkerrittHimself
Veronica CartwrightHerself
Alan Ladd, Jr.Himself

