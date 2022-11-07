The Beat Is The Law – Fanfare For The Common People

Not Available

It’s Glastonbury Festival 1995. The Stone Roses pull out of their headline set after a mountain bike accident and Rod Stewart is unavailable. Last minute replacements, Pulp, take to the stage to face 80,000 people. They deliver a set ‘regarded as one of the best in the festival’s history’ climaxing with the era-defining song, Common People, and in the process catapult themselves to the forefront of the Britpop movement – an achievement that 12 years earlier seemed like an impossible dream.