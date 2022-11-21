The Beatles 1 Plus

Not Available

The Beatles '1' was originally released in 2000 and quickly became the fastest selling album of all time. Featuring 27 of the band's most significant singles, all of which reached #1 in the US or UK charts, '1+' represents the ultimate collector's edition of The Beatles '1', featuring all 27 promo videos from the album and an additional 23 videos, including alternate versions, as well as rarely seen and newly restored films and videos. All the videos have been beautifully restored by a team of film and video technicians and restoration artists who have undertaken painstaking frame-by-frame cleaning, colour-grading, digital enhancement and new edits that took months of dedicated, 'round-the-clock work to accomplish.