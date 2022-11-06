The Beatles: Celebration

Not Available

Geoffrey Giuliano is a Beatleologist who has written lots of books about them ,notably an interesting Harrison biography (Harrison reportedly said: "this guy knows more about my life than I do").He appears in his movie,as some kind of tourist guide who takes the viewer to Abbey road,the roof-where-the-last-concert-took-place ,and the gates of Strawberry Fields. Most of the interviews come from the post-Beatles era: Pete Best (and Fred Seaman ) speaks of the savage days in Hamburg .There is a lot of unseen photographs although they are sometimes anachronistic : for instance,they are talking about the campaign for peace while showing pictures of Lennon with his second son Sean.