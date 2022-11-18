The Beatles: Here There and Everywhere

Not Available

The Beatles' arrival in America and the start of their US invasion. Paul McCartney's shocking and candid admission to taking LSD, a move which the UK press immediately seized upon. The Ballad of John and Yoko, chronicling the events surrounding Lennon's marriage. The news announcing the untimely death of manager Brian Epstein and the massive impact that this had on the group. The Beatles' trip to India, meeting the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and exploring their mystic side. Behind the scenes footage and 'off the record' interviews given during TV rehearsals and private backstage moments. This captivating DVD features all of this and much more incredible footage of the key moments in the Beatles' career; it is an essential purchase for any die-hard fan of the Fab Four.