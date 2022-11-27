The Beatles in Japan 1966

Not Available

The Beatles' second videotaped concert at the Budokan Hall, Tokyo, shot on July 1, 1966. The group, wearing powder blue pinstriped suits, turns in a powerful performance; their final professionally recorded concert until their 1969 "rooftop" session. The Beatles' performance is preceded by that of the local Tokyo opening acts, Yuya Uchida, Isao Bito, The Blue Jeans and Jackie Yoshikawa and His Blue Comets. Songs include Rock and Roll Music, She's a Woman, If I Needed Someone, Day Tripper, Baby's in Black, I Feel Fine, Yesterday, I Wanna Be Your Man, Nowhere Man, Paperback Writer and I'm Down.