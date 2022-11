Not Available

Geoffrey Giuliano is your knowledgeable host for this magical tour, an intimate look at arguably the greatest rock 'n' roll band ever. See the Fab Four like you've never seen them before through vintage photos, archival footage and more. A foremost expert on the Beatles, Giuliano is the author of best-selling biographies on John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison. In addition, as a singer-songwriter, Giuliano recorded with Harrison.