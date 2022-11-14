The Beatles Live in Melbourne

Not Available

Although there was some ‘new’ colour footage from this gig in ‘The Beatles Eight Day’s a Week – the touring years, I think it was a missed opportunity not having more from this amazing show from Melbourne in 1964. The scenes in Australia were if anything more riotous than in the US. When the Beatles arrived in Adelaide, something like half the population lined a motorcade from the airport to their hotel! I think this is one of the best filmed Beatles performances. Unlike Shea, the sound has not been ‘doctored’ – ie there have been no overdubs made, yet the Beatles sound great! For me, You Can’t Do That and Long Tall Sally are the stand out songs. I especially love the end of Long Tall Sally, when a guy looking exactly like John Lennon, manages to get on stage, and shakes John’s hand in the middle of the song!! Hopefully, in the not too distant future, we will get an official DVD of The Beatles full concert performances. If we do, this show must be included.