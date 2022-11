Not Available

This nostalgic retrospective with colleagues and friends of the Beatles fondly recalls Paul McCartney's simple plan for the "Magical Mystery Tour" movie: to let assorted odd characters climb aboard a bus, then film their adventures. The 1967 movie was a cinematic flop, but Keith McCartney (Paul's brother) and other insiders reveal the excitement and camaraderie in those salad days before tensions within the Fab Four began to split them apart.