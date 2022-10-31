The Beatles: Rooftop Concert

Not Available

The Beatles, with Billy Preston, gave their final live performance on January 30th 1969 atop the Apple building at 3 Savile Row, London, in what became the climax of their Let It Be film. The 42-minute show was recorded onto two eight-track machines in the basement of Apple, by George Martin, engineer Glyn Johns and tape operator Alan Parsons. That was one of the greatest and most exciting days of my life. To see The Beatles playing together and getting an instant feedback from the people around them, five cameras on the roof, cameras across the road, in the road, it was just unbelievable. Alan Parsons The Complete Beatles Recording Sessions, Mark Lewisohn The songs performed on the roof: Get Back (five versions) I Want You (She's So Heavy) Don't Let Me Down (two versions) I've Got A Feeling One After 909 Danny Boy Dig A Pony (two versions) God Save The Queen A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody