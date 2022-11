Not Available

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, this magnificent star-studded tribute salutes the Fab Four. Appearing with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were guest musicians Joe Walsh, Gary Clark, Jr., Stevie Wonder, The Eurythmics, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Maroon 5, Dave Grohl, Katy Perry, Peter Frampton, and more.