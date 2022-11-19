The Beatles - Unsurpassed Promos

Not Available

This set includes at least one version of every surviving song The Beatles ever mimed to. The audio has been re-laid and precisely synchronised from the mono mixes and presented in lossless wav format for maximum listening pleasure. The video has also been upgraded and enhanced and is completely free of timecodes and other screen junk. Included are all the "Intertel" promo videos recorded by the band in 1965 and 1966 in newly-sourced unbooted form, as well as a host of other rare mimed performances from such shows as "Ready Steady Go", "Thank Your Lucky Stars" and "Big Night Out". Rounding off volume one are ten songs from The Beatles first two films, remastered with mono sound and presented in uncropped 4:3 format. "Tell Me Why", "If I Fell" and "The Night Before" have been restored to full length and all the tracks from "A Hard Day's Night" now run at their correct speed.