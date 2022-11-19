The Beautiful Blue Danube

Not Available

Luxurious Danube river cruiser "Kriemhild", on a 2 day tour from Vienna to Belgrade. The ship "Kriemhild" is a floating sin city. Exhausted, unhappy, frustrated people from western Europe come here to "relax" and conduct business with alcohol, entertainment and sex. The crew of the "Kriemhild" are young people from eastern Europe who are trying to earn enough money to escape their small insignificant lives. That one night on this ship will shuffle the hands of fate of both the passengers and the crew of the ship. Prejudices, stereotypes and lack of communication between men and women, people of different religions, nationalities and social statutes will lead to absurd and, at times, dangerous situations, all colored with elements of dark humor. The night will unveil pain and tears, happiness and laughter.