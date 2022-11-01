Not Available

The Beautiful Legs of Sabrina (Aka: Le bellissme gambe di Sabrina) is a 1959 low-budgeted German crime-drama-comedy film, starring Mamie Van Doren; the movie co-starred, Antonio Cifariello and Rossana Martini. The Beautiful Legs of Sabrina, was Mamie Van Doren's first film away from Hollywood since her career started in 1951. She had signed with Universal Pictures, though she stopped accepting roles from them before her contract was up; she had made both good and bad films, and became known as one of "The Three M's." The other two including, Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield. Out of "The Three M's" Van Doren is the only one remaining. Beautiful Legs of Sabrina, was a flop when released and is largely unknown in today's world.