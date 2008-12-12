The Beautiful Person

2008

In the wake of her mother's tragic death, French teenager Junie (Léa Seydoux) transfers to a different high school. Though Junie lives mostly inside her own head, her beauty and stoicism win her the attention of the entire male student population. Junie begins dating the gentle Otto Cleves (Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet), but finds herself intensely drawn to her youthful Italian language teacher, Nemours (Louis Garrel). When Nemours begins to reciprocate, serious complications ensue.