The Beautiful Prisoner

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Argos Films

Walter is told by his boss, Sara, to deliver an urgent letter to Henri de Corinthe. On the way he finds a beautiful woman he had been eying in a nightclub, lying in the road, bound up. He takes her to a villa to get a doctor, and ends up being locked in a bedroom with her. While she is making love to him, he has visions of surrealistic images from René Magritte's paintings. In the morning, the girl, Marie-Ange, has vanished, the villa looks derelict, and his neck is bleeding. Was it all just a nightmare?

Cast

Cyrielle ClairSara Zeitgeist
Daniel EmilforkInspector Francis
Roland DubillardProf van de Reeves
Arielle DombasleThe hysterical woman

Images