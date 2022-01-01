The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star

Not Available

he Beautiful World of Jeffree Star is an American documentary web series created by YouTuber Shane Dawson. The trailer was released and the title announced on Dawson's Twitter on September 24, 2019, which was reported on by worldwide news outlets.The trailer gained well over 10 million views in the first week of its release. It premiered on Shane Dawson's YouTube channel on October 1, 2019. The web documentary focuses on Jeffree Star's life and career as the founder and CEO of Jeffree Star Cosmetics and will follow him and Shane as they attempt to make a makeup and merchandise brand from scratch. The series will also cover and report on the recent scandal of James Charles, Tati Westbrook, and Jeffree Star, as well as the scandal of Manny Gutierrez, Laura Lee, Nikita Dragun, Gabriel Zamora, and Jeffree Star that occurred last year.