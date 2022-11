Not Available

Writer Lee Yun-ho was the son of a traditional music drama family and met Hanako who had visited Cheongju to learn gayageum. Hanako passed away, leaving her 12 year-old daughter Yumae. Lee Yun-ho lived with her and his old father. Sora, a friend of Hanako, had loved Yun-ho for a long time and took care of his family. However, Yun-ho still had Hanako in his heart and consoled his lonesome heart by loving his daughter Yumae.